FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wireless mergers to invite scrutiny, says US antitrust chief-NYT
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 4 years ago

Wireless mergers to invite scrutiny, says US antitrust chief-NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - It will be difficult for the U.S. justice department to approve a merger between any of the top four U.S. wireless phone companies, said William Baer, assistant attorney general for the antitrust division, the New York Times reported.

Baer’s comments come amid speculation that T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp might consummate a deal in coming months.

He said any deal would face intense scrutiny because consumers have enjoyed “much more favorable competitive conditions” since the division blocked a proposed merger between AT&T Inc and T-Mobile in 2011, the NYT reported. ()

“It’s going to be hard for someone to make a persuasive case that reducing four firms to three is actually going to improve competition for the benefit of American consumers,” he told the newspaper, without referring to any specific deal.

Baer is expected to warn antitrust lawyers at a meeting of the New York State Bar Association on Thursday that the antitrust department too often sees merger proposals that include little more than token efforts to deal with competitive issues, the paper reported.

Such deals are often attempts to eliminate a big market participant, Baer is expected to say, while giving up something to a tiny competitor that does not play a significant role in industry competition, the NYT reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.