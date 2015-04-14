UPDATE 1-Polish WP Holding sets maximum price in IPO at 37 zlotys/share

(Add quotes, valuation details)

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding (WP Holding) set the maximum price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 37 zlotys per share, potentially valuing the owner of Poland’s largest web portal at more than 1 billion zlotys ($263 million).

The company plans to debut on the Warsaw exchange in May and expects to raise 80-100 million zlotys from the sale of new shares, 50-80 million of which is to be spent on takeovers.

The offer consists of up to 14.82 million shares in total, including up to 8.97 million new ones. The number and price of the shares will be published by April 24.

“After the debut we will remain the company’s biggest shareholder, further supporting its development,” Krzysztof Krawczyk, managing partner at Innova Capital told a news conference.

Innova Capital, which owns 67.1 percent of Wirtualna Polska Holding said it will sell up to 23.5 percent of its holding in the IPO.

Innova’s Grupa O2 bought Wirtualna Polska from Poland’s top telecoms operator, Orange Polska, more than a year ago for 383 million zlotys.

Since then, Wirtualna Polska has acquired new web services and expanded its e-commerce foothold, helping its portal Wp.pl beat Onet.pl, a unit of Germany’s Axel Springer to the market-leader spot.

“The WP Group’s objective is to become a partner of choice, a natural and the main medium of information and cultural and entertainment centre in Poland. Acquisitions help us achieve this strategic goal,” Jacek Swiderski, the chief executive officer at Wirtualna Polska said.

Retail investors can subscribe for the shares from April 15 until April 22 and institutional investors from April 24 until April 28.

UniCredit’s Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank in London are the IPO’s global coordinators and bookrunners, with help from the brokerages of local lenders PKO BP and mBank. ($1 = 3.7946 zlotys) ($1 = 3.7984 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Louise Heavens)