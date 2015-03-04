UPDATE 1-Poland's No.1 web portal Wp.pl eyes Warsaw IPO

(Adds source comment)

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest web portal Wp.pl is planning a stock market listing in Warsaw in the coming months, a source close to the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Puls Biznesu newspaper earlier quoted sources as saying Wp.pl had filed a prospectus with the regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) worth around 300 million zlotys ($80 million).

“The IPO is to consist of both existing and new shares,” the source said. “The detailed timeline should be drawn within weeks, after investor meetings. The IPO is the base scenario. If it takes place, it will happen before the end of the second quarter.”

Neither Wp.pl nor venture fund Innova Capital, which controls the group, was immediately available for comment.

Innova’s Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl from Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million zlotys. Another local venture fund, MCI Management, owns a fifth of Grupa O2.

Wp.pl, which drew almost 10 million users in December last year, competes for market’s dominance with German media group Axel Springer’s Polish unit Onet.pl.

The IPO is to be conducted by UniCredit’s Pekao Investment Banking, Puls Biznesu said.