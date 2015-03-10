UPDATE 1-Poland's Wp.pl potentially worth more than 1 bln zlotys - shareholder

(Adds quote from MCI’s managing partner)

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest web portal Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) is potentially worth more than 1 billion zlotys ($262 million), one of its shareholders, MCI Management, said in a presentation on Tuesday.

“If there is an initial public offering (IPO) of Wirtualna Polska, we may partially exit from our investment in it,” MCI’s managing partner Tomasz Czechowicz told reporters.

“The situation on the stock market suggests that such an offer may be successful in Poland,” he said.

A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Wp.pl was planning a stock market listing in Warsaw in the coming months.

Czechowicz declined to say whether an IPO prospectus for Wp.pl had already been filed to the financial supervision authority. He also declined to answer questions regarding the timing of the potential IPO.

Venture Capital firm Innova Capital Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl from Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million zlotys. MCI Management MCI.WA bought a fifth of Grupa O2, now called Grupa Wirtualna Polska, for 60 million zlotys in 2014.

Since then, Wp.pl has acquired new web services and become the market leader in Poland, ahead of the Onet.pl portal, a unit of Germany’s Axel Springer.