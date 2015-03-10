FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Wp.pl potentially worth more than 1 bln zlotys - shareholder
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 10, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Wp.pl potentially worth more than 1 bln zlotys - shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest web portal Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) is potentially worth more than 1 billion zlotys ($262 million), one of its shareholders, MCI Management, said in a presentation on Tuesday.

A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Wp.pl was planning a stock market listing in Warsaw in the coming months.

Innova’s Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl from Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million zlotys. MCI Management MCI.WA, owns a fifth of Grupa O2.

$1 = 3.8221 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter

