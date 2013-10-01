FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P rates Wisconsin GO refunding bonds AA
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 8:13 PM / in 4 years

S&P rates Wisconsin GO refunding bonds AA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday assigned its double-A rating to various Wisconsin general obligation bonds.

“We believe that the state’s fiscal position coming into fiscal 2014 is strong relative to its recent history,” S&P said.

The double-A rating was assigned to $208.6 million GO refunding bonds of 2013 series 1, $186.8 million GO refunding bonds of 2014 series 1, and $167.7 million in taxable GO refunding bonds of 2013, series 2.

S&P also affirmed the ‘AA’ rating on the state’s approximately $8.01 billion in existing GO debt.

The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.