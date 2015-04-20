FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-WisdomTree appoints Alisa Maute U.S. sales head
April 20, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-WisdomTree appoints Alisa Maute U.S. sales head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc said it appointed Alisa Maute as head of U.S. sales, effective June 1.

Maute joined WisdomTree in June of 2008, and was most recently regional director covering the registered investment advisor (RIA) channel in the Midwest.

Maute will take over from Luciano Siracusano, who will focus on his duties as chief investment strategist, the company said. Siracusano has led WisdomTree’s sales organization since 2008 while also serving as the firm’s CIS. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)

