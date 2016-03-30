FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swiss cybersecurity group lists shares on Thursday
#Switzerland Market Report
March 30, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

RPT-Swiss cybersecurity group lists shares on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Geneva-based cybersecurity group WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WHIN) will make its debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Thursday, the company said.

“The indicative reference share price submitted by WIHN’s management to SIX Swiss Exchange is 15 Swiss francs,” it said, translating to a market capitalisation of around 220 million Swiss francs ($230 million) from the newly listed Class B shares and an overall equity value of 340 million francs.

WISeKey runs a cybersecurity platform for international organisations, governments, enterprises and financial institutions in 102 countries, it said.

Operating from Vietnam and the United States, it said it had so far embedded security in more than 2.6 billion browsers, sensors and wearable devices.

$1 = 0.9631 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

