PetroChina supplier Wison says CFO resigns

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd, a supplier to PetroChina , said its executive director and chief financial officer Chen Wenfeng had resigned while a finance manager of the company was assisting in an unspecified investigation in China.

Chen had resigned to pursue other business opportunities, Wison said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In a separate statement, Wison said chairman Hua Bangsong was still assisting authorities in an investigation in China. It added that Zhao Hongbin, manager of the finance department of the company’s unit Wison Engineering Limited, was also assisting in the investigation.

