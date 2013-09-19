FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina supplier Wison says CFO resigns
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

PetroChina supplier Wison says CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd, a supplier to PetroChina , said its executive director and chief financial officer Chen Wenfeng had resigned while a finance manager of the company was assisting in an unspecified investigation in China.

Chen had resigned to pursue other business opportunities, Wison said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In a separate statement, Wison said chairman Hua Bangsong was still assisting authorities in an investigation in China. It added that Zhao Hongbin, manager of the finance department of the company’s unit Wison Engineering Limited, was also assisting in the investigation.

and:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.