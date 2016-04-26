FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Nokia plans to acquire Withings for $191 million
April 26, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Finland's Nokia plans to acquire Withings for $191 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile network equipment maker Nokia on Tuesday said it was planning to buy France’s Withings S.A. for 170 million euros ($191 million) in its bid to expand into digital health markets.

Withings’ products include activity trackers, weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, home and baby monitors. The firm has about 200 employees.

Nokia says the deal is expected to close in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

