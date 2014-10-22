RLPC-Bankers prep 500 mln euros of debt for Wittur sale

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bankers are preparing debt financing packages of up to 500 million euros (633.00 million US dollar) to back private equity groups Triton and Capvis’ potential sale of German elevator components maker Wittur, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Triton and Capvis acquired Wittur in 2010 alongside management from Goldman Sachs, Cerberus and Credit Suisse. They conducted a 235 million euro dividend recapitalisation in 2013, which was repriced in June, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The owners decided to sell the business in August, hiring Deutsche Bank on the sale that could fetch around 700 million euros.

The sale is attracting interest from a number of buyout firms, banking sources said, with one of the sources adding that first round bids in an auction process were due on Wednesday.

Around 500 million euros of debt financing equates to around 5-6 times Wittur’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 75 million euros, including undrawn loans, the banking sources said.

Senior leveraged loans, second lien loans and high yield bonds are all being considered, the banking sources added.

Founded in 1968, Wittur’s products include lift machines, elevator doors, hydraulic devices, safety components, gearless drives and slings.

Triton, Capvis and Wittur were not immediately available to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7899 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)