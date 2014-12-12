Bain vies for German elevator parts maker Wittur -sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-based private equity group Bain is hoping to win the bidding for German elevator components maker Wittur in a potential deal worth more than 600 million euros ($750 million), several people familiar with the transaction said.

Bain earlier this week handed in a bid for Wittur, which is owned by private equity groups Triton and Capvis, the sources said, adding that at least one other offer was also received.

“Bain is very keen on the asset, but it’s too early to call them the winner of the auction,” one of the people said.

Buyout group Baring Private Equity had also been interested in Wittur and was expected to have handed in a binding offer.

Triton, Capvis and Bain declined to comment, while Baring was not immediately available for comment.

Triton and Capvis acquired Wittur in 2010 from Goldman Sachs, Cerberus and Credit Suisse for an undisclosed sum. The owners decided to sell the business in August, hiring Deutsche Bank on the sale.

Bankers are preparing debt financing packages of up to 500 million euros or 5.5-6 times Wittur’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 70 million euros, including undrawn loans, banking sources said.

Founded in 1968, Wittur’s products include lift machines, elevator doors, hydraulic devices, safety components, gearless drives and slings.

Wittur counts Kone, Otis and Schindler as its customers and has increased its international reach under Triton’s ownership.

The company is benefiting from the global urbanisation trend and the increasing construction of high-rise buildings. ($1 = 0.8022 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Crispian Balmer)