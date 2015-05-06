Israel's Wix.com raises 2015 earnings outlook after improved Q1

* Q1 revenue up 54 pct to $44.5 mln

* Raises full year adj EBITDA forecast to $7-$9 mln

* Added 138,000 premium paid subscriptions in Q1

TEL AVIV, May 6 (Reuters) - Wix.com Ltd, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a smaller first-quarter loss and raised its forecast for 2015 on Wednesday as more firms convert to paid services from free ones.

Wix’s adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) narrowed to $500,000 from $2.9 million a year earlier.

Revenue surged 54 percent to $44.5 million. In March the Israel-based company said it expected an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1-$2 million on revenue of $44-$45 million.

Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses or site traffic analysis.

President Nir Zohar said the company expects to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the second quarter instead of a previously expected second half.

The company raised its 2015 earnings forecast for the second time since February and now sees adjusted EBITDA of $7-$9 million from a previous forecast of $2-$5 million. It reiterated its outlook from March for revenue of $200 million to $204 million.

“We saw very high adoption of our services by small businesses globally with an improvement in our product and expansion in our brand,” Zohar told Reuters.

He said the company’s ad during this year’s Super Bowl had helped brand recognition in the United States.

Wix had over 62.5 million registered users at the end of March and added a record 138,000 premium paid subscriptions in the quarter to reach 1.37 million, up 51 percent over the past year.

For the second quarter it estimates revenue of $48-$49 million, up 41-44 percent, and adjusted EBITDA of $1-$2 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)