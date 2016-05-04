Israel's Wix.com Q1 loss steady, raises 2016 forecast

TEL AVIV, May 4 (Reuters) - Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter and raised its revenue and earnings forecasts for 2016.

The Israel-based company posted a quarterly loss of 30 cents a share excluding one-time items, unchanged from a year earlier. Revenue grew 38 percent to $61.6 million.

It was forecast to lose 31 cents a share on revenue of $60.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

During the quarter it added a record 5.3 million registered users for a total of 82 million. Of that, it added 170,000 paid subscribers to reach 1.94 million.

Wix raised its 2016 revenue forecast to $274-$277 million from an earlier forecast of $270-$274 million, and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) outlook to $30-$32 million from $27-$30 million.

For the second quarter it forecast revenue of $66-$67 million and EBITDA of $6.5-$7.5 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)