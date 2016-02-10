UPDATE 1-Israel's Wix.com Q4 loss narrows, sees slower 2016 revenue growth

* Sees 2016 revenue $270-$274 mln, EBIDTA $27-$30 mln

* Q4 loss/share ex-items $0.13 vs $0.17 loss forecast (Adds details, CFO comments)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, expects slightly slower sales growth this year as it reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter helped by conversions to paid products.

It said it expected 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $27-$30 million on revenue of $270-$274 million.

That would mean a doubling of core profit and a rise in revenue of up to 35 percent.

Wix reported a 2015 EBITDA of $14.7 million after revenue rose by 43 percent to $203.5 million.

Israel-based Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis. Some 83 percent are annual subscriptions paid up front.

During the fourth quarter it added 4.7 million registered users for a total of 77 million, Wix said on Wednesday. Of that, it added 125,000 paid subscribers to reach 1.77 million.

Lior Shemesh, Wix’s chief financial officer, said conversion from its free services to paid ones grew as the company added new products.

A new editor launched in 2015 pushed conversions up as much as 20 percent, he said.

“In 2016 we intend to introduce more products and new technologies, which we hope will continue to increase conversions,” he told Reuters, declining to offer details.

The company said it expects growth this year to come from expansion, especially in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The United States accounts for about 30 percent of revenue.

It aims to spend about $100 million on marketing this year. Around $5 million of that came with a 30-second commercial during last weekend’s the Super Bowl, the U.S. football championship game that was watched by 112 million Americans and tens of millions more globally.

Wix’s 30-second ad, featuring characters from the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies, is the highest ranking of all the Super Bowl ads in terms of online video views with more than 36 million, according to Advertising Age.

“We aim to get the campaign in front of a half billion people,” said Chief Operating Officer Nir Zohar, adding he hopes to place another ad in next year’s Super Bowl.

Wix made a quarterly loss in the fourth quarter of 13 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with a 25 cent loss a year earlier and analysts’ expectations of a 17 cent loss.

Revenue grew 37 percent to $56.8 million, or $59.8 million excluding currency effects. (Editing by Jason Neely)