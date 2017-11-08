Israel's Wix.com Q3 revenue rises, raises 2017 outlook

TEL AVIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, swung to a profit in the third quarter and increased its revenue outlook for the full year.

It posted on Wednesday a quarterly profit of 1 cent a share excluding one-time items, compared with a 4 cent loss a year earlier. Revenue grew 47 percent to $111 million.

Israel-based Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

Wix projects 2017 revenue of $423-$424 million, up 46 percent from 2016 and up from a prior outlook of $421-$423 million.

For the fourth quarter it estimates revenue of $116-$117 million, up 38-39 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)