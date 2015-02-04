FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wizz Air resurrects London float plan
February 4, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Wizz Air resurrects London float plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Low-cost European airline Wizz Air said it intended to float on the London Stock Exchange and raise 150 million euros ($172 million) in the first quarter, resurrecting plans shelved last year.

The Eastern European-focused carrier said its global offer would comprise the sale of new shares and shares sold by existing investors.

Hungary-based Wizz postponed plans to list in London last June. It said the proceeds from the listing would be used give it financial flexibility to fund its growth plans. ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

