FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Budget airline Wizz Air's London IPO priced at 11.50 pounds/shr
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 25, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Budget airline Wizz Air's London IPO priced at 11.50 pounds/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc IPO-WIZH.L said its London initial public offering had been priced at 11.50 pounds per share, which would give the company a market value of 601 million pounds ($932 million) upon listing.

The airline, which operates mainly in Eastern Europe, said it would receive net proceeds of about 103 million pounds from the IPO.

Selling shareholders, comprising senior management, employees, ex-employees and other investors, will receive net proceeds of about 154 million pounds, the company said. ($1 = 0.6451 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.