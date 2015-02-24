FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wizz Air ups London listing size amid strong demand - source
February 24, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Wizz Air ups London listing size amid strong demand - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air has increased the amount it hopes to raise from an upcoming listing on London’s stock exchange by 40 percent to 420.7 million euros ($476.53 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The airline had previously planned to raise a minimum of 300 million euros but has decided to increase the deal’s size due to strong investor demand for the offering, the source said.

Wizz Air shares are being sold for 1,150 pence per share, the source said, near the top of a price range earlier set a between 1,015 and 1,200 pence per share.

The current pricing implies an equity value for the company of 1.96 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Sophie Sassard)

