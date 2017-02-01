Wizz Air cuts profit forecast on low prices, severe weather

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Eastern European-focussed budget airline Wizz Air cut its profit guidance for the full year on Wednesday due to low prices and disruptions to some of its services from severe weather in continental Europe.

Wizz Air lowered its underlying net profit guidance to a range of between 225 million euros and 235 million euros for the full year, from a previous forecast of 245 to 255 million euros.

It said it expected to deliver full-year capacity growth of 20 percent. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)