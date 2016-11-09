Wizz Air reiterates year guidance, shrugs off Brexit weakness

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air reconfirmed its full-year guidance and said it did not see any weakness in demand in its UK business following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

However, the company estimated a negative impact on pound revenue at 6.6 million euros for the first half due to a Brexit-induced slump in pound.

The pound has lost 18 percent against the dollar and 15 percent against the euro since Britain's June 23 referendum.

Hungary-based Wizz Air said revenue rose 10.1 percent to 921.2 million euros in the six months to Sept. 30 with ticket revenue up more than 4 percent. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)