UPDATE 1-Wizz Air sticks to full-year profit forecast, shrugs off Brexit weakness

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air stood by its full-year profit forecast although its revenues were hit in the first half by a slump in the pound after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The Hungary-based airline said it had seen no signs of demand weakness on routes to and from Britain following the June 23 Brexit vote.

However, it estimated that the fall in the British pound after the vote had reduced first-half revenues, when converted into euros, by 6.6 mln euros.

It said this currency impact had been "absorbed by the strength of the rest of our network" and overall revenue rose 10 percent to 921.2 million euros ($1.02 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30 with ticket revenue up more than 4 percent.

The pound has lost 18 percent against the dollar and 15 percent against the euro since Britain's June 23 referendum.

The company repeated that it expects an underlying net profit for the full year of between 245 million and 255 million euros, but said it could not make clear predictions about demand in the fourth quarter.

Underlying profit after tax rose 12.5 percent in the first half to 231.6 million euros.

In July, Wizz Air said it would switch some of its planned expansion away from Britain because of weakness in the pound after the Brexit vote, scaling back its intended second-half UK capacity growth from 30 percent to 15 percent.

Wizz Air is performing more strongly than some of its rivals.

Several European airlines, including larger rival Ryanair , have issued profit warnings in recent months as they navigate lower demand due to uncertainty following the Brexit vote, a string of attacks in Europe and depressed appetite for corporate travel.

Wizz Air Chief Executive József Váradi said the airline was benefiting from having an eastern European focus.

"We are seeing very different market dynamics in Eastern Europe and Western Europe. The market in Western Europe is more saturated," Váradi told Reuters.

Wizz Air shares were trading 0.4 percent lower in London at 0918 GMT. ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)