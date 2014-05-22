FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wizz Air says to float on London Stock Exchange
May 22, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Wizz Air says to float on London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is to float on the London Stock Exchange, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest budget airline said on Thursday, seeking to sell 200 million euros ($273.3 million) in new shares to strengthen its balance sheet.

Wizz Air, which has a fleet of 46 Airbus planes, had revenues of 1 billion euros in the year ending 31 March 2014, and net profit of 89 million euros. The listing is being run by Barclays and Citi and JP Morgan, with Nomura acting as lead manager. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

