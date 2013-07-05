FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wizz Air appoints banks for London float - sources
July 5, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Wizz Air appoints banks for London float - sources

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest budget airline Wizz Air has appointed three banks to manage a planned initial public offering in London, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan will manage the IPO, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

London’s Stock Exchange has seen a flurry of companies rush to list on its markets this year, including estate agent Countrywide Holdings and life insurer Partnership Assurance, as firms look to capitalise on rising equity markets and a recovery in investor confidence.

Budapest-based Wizz Air flies more than 250 routes across Europe and has a fleet of more than 40 Airbus planes.

Rivals Easyjet and Ryanair are also listed in London.

A spokesman for Wizz Air declined to comment, as did spokesmen for the three banks.

