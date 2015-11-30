FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: November 30, 2015
November 30, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: November 30, 2015

Robert Iafolla, Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

Nov 30 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment community. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 30

10:00 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the brief period employees have to file constructive discharge claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 begins when a worker quits, or when the employer commits the final alleged discriminatory act. The issue has created a 5-3 split among appeals courts, and will be decided by the high court in the case of Marvin Green, a postal worker for nearly 40 years who says he was forced to quit his job after complaining about racial bias. The case is Green v. Brennan, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-613. For Green: Brian Wolfman of Stanford Law School. For the Postal Service: Solicitor General Donald Verrilli. Amicus curiae: Catherine Carroll of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

