Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 23, 2015

Monday, Nov. 23

12 p.m. - The International Interest Group of the California Bar's Intellectual Property Section presents FRAND Developments in Japan, a one-hour webinar featuring Aki Ryuka, principal of RYUKA IP Law Firm in Tokyo and a licensed attorney in California. The program will examine Japan's shift to a pro-licensee stance for patent licensing, and specifically the Japan Fair Trade Commission's recent draft amendments to provisions on "fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory" licensing terms under the Japan Antimonopoly Law. Preregistration is required to participate; go to ipsection.calbar.ca.gov/.

