Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 23, 2015
November 23, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 23, 2015

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 23

12 p.m. - The International Interest Group of the California Bar's Intellectual Property Section presents FRAND Developments in Japan, a one-hour webinar featuring Aki Ryuka, principal of RYUKA IP Law Firm in Tokyo and a licensed attorney in California. The program will examine Japan's shift to a pro-licensee stance for patent licensing, and specifically the Japan Fair Trade Commission's recent draft amendments to provisions on "fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory" licensing terms under the Japan Antimonopoly Law. Preregistration is required to participate; go to ipsection.calbar.ca.gov/.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SVe8UR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
