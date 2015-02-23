Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

10 a.m. - A status conference is scheduled in Chesapeake Energy Corp’s suit against Bank of New York Mellon seeking to call back and refinance $1.3 billion in bonds. It’s the first hearing in the case since a divided 2nd Circuit panel last year reversed a lower court and said Chesapeake had no right to redeem the bonds six years early. The conference is before U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan. The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, Southern District of New York, No. 1:13-cv-1582. For Chesapeake: Stephen Ascher of Jenner & Block. For BNY Mellon: Jeremy Baron of Robbins Russell Englert Orseck Untereiner & Sauber.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1Emz4PH