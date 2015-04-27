Week Ahead in New York: April 27, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, April 27

9:30 a.m. - Three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives face trial in state court in Manhattan on charges of grand larceny and scheming to defraud, among others. Steven Davis, Stephen DiCarmine and Joel Sanders are accused of overstating revenue and decreasing expenses to keep the firm’s true financial condition from banks and other creditors ahead of its 2012 collapse. The trial is before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz. The case is New York v. Davis, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 773-2014. For the prosecution: Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser. For Davis: Elkan Abramowitz of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello. For DiCarmine: Austin Campriello of Bryan Cave. For Sanders: Andrew Frisch of the Law Offices of Andrew J. Frisch

