Week Ahead in New York: April 6, 2015
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
April 6, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: April 6, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, April 6

3:00p.m. - A hearing is scheduled in antitrust litigation against MasterCard following revelations that the company’s attorney, former Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner Keila Ravelo, allegedly provided protected information to the lead plaintiffs’ attorney. Ravelo has pleaded not guilty to separate charges that she and her husband stole millions of dollars from Willkie Farr and another law firm. The hearing is before Magistrate Judge James Orenstein in Brooklyn. The case is In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:05-md-01720. For the plaintiffs: Craig Wildfang of Robins Kaplan and Pat Coughlin of Robbins Geller. For Mastercard: Wesley Powell of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1yOJ8vd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
