Week Ahead in New York: April 6, 2015

Monday, April 6

3:00p.m. - A hearing is scheduled in antitrust litigation against MasterCard following revelations that the company’s attorney, former Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner Keila Ravelo, allegedly provided protected information to the lead plaintiffs’ attorney. Ravelo has pleaded not guilty to separate charges that she and her husband stole millions of dollars from Willkie Farr and another law firm. The hearing is before Magistrate Judge James Orenstein in Brooklyn. The case is In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:05-md-01720. For the plaintiffs: Craig Wildfang of Robins Kaplan and Pat Coughlin of Robbins Geller. For Mastercard: Wesley Powell of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

