Week Ahead in New York: April 20, 2015
April 20, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: April 20, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, April 20

9 a.m. - Greenberg Traurig and Thomson Reuters will host the annual day-long Out in Law Conference at New York Law School. The event, which comes one week before the U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether states can ban same-sex marriage, will include panel talks by lawyers and business leaders about how LGBT issues have played out in the courts and their own offices. Alphonso David, chief counsel to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, will be the keynote speaker.

