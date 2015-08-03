Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 3, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

10 a.m. - A federal judge will consider for a second time whether to block enforcement of a 2012 New York City law designed to ensure that banks holding the city’s deposits document how well they meet the needs of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. District Judge Katherine Failla in Manhattan last year dismissed a lawsuit by the New York Bankers Association, which said the law gave the city illegal power to regulate banks and conflicted with federal and state law, and the group subsequently filed a new challenge. The case is New York Bankers Association Inc v. City of New York, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-4001. For NYBA: Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell. For the city: Assistant Corporation Counsel Joshua Rubin.

