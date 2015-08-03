FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 3, 2015
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 3, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 3, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

10 a.m. - A federal judge will consider for a second time whether to block enforcement of a 2012 New York City law designed to ensure that banks holding the city’s deposits document how well they meet the needs of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. District Judge Katherine Failla in Manhattan last year dismissed a lawsuit by the New York Bankers Association, which said the law gave the city illegal power to regulate banks and conflicted with federal and state law, and the group subsequently filed a new challenge. The case is New York Bankers Association Inc v. City of New York, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-4001. For NYBA: Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell. For the city: Assistant Corporation Counsel Joshua Rubin.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eNnCms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.