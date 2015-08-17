FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 17, 2015
August 17, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 17, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 17

9:30 a.m. - Arab Bank PLC will face a damages trial to determine how much it owes for providing material support to Hamas in three attacks attributed to the Islamic militant group in Israel and the Palestinian territories. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn found the bank liable for the attacks, which injured or killed 310 Americans. The case is Almog v. Arab Bank PLC, Eastern District of New York No. 1:04-cv-05564. For the plaintiffs: Ronald Motley of Motley Rice. For Arab Bank: Kevin Walsh of DLA Piper.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UNTAiQ

