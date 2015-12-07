Week Ahead in New York: Dec. 7, 2015

Dec 7 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Dec. 7

9:30 a.m. - A hearing is scheduled in the criminal case against three former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf after Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz in Manhattan declared a mistrial following more than three weeks of jury deliberations. The jury last month said it was deadlocked on the major counts against former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis, Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders. The hearing is expected to touch on the defendants’ motions to dismiss the charges and whether prosecutors will retry the case. The case is People v. Davis, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 773-2014. For the prosecution: Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser. For Davis: Elkan Abramowitz of Morvillo & Abramowitz. For DiCarmine: Austin Campriello of Bryan Cave. For Sanders: Andrew Frisch.

