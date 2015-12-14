Week Ahead in New York: Dec. 14, 2015

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

2 p.m. - A former employee of New York broker-dealer Direct Access Partners is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiring to pay kickbacks to Venezuelan state banking officials. Jose Alejandro Hurtado admitted to participating in the scheme to help secure trading business for his employer. Federal prosecutors said Direct Access Partners made more than $60 million in fees from trading business directed to it by officials at Caracas-based Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social de Venezuela. The sentencing is before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Hurtado, Southern District of New York, No. 1:13-cr-00673. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Gingras. For Hurtado: Frank Rubino.

