Week Ahead in New York: Dec. 21, 2015
December 21, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Dec. 21, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Here’s a look at an event of interest to the New York legal community during the truncated holiday week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

2 p.m. - A New York man is scheduled to be sentenced after being found guilty of trying to buy the deadly toxin ricin on a secretive black market website, with plans to sell it in the form of “simple and easy death pills.” A federal jury in August convicted Cheng Le, 22, of three counts, including attempting to possess a biological toxin for use as a weapon. Prosecutors said Le tried to buy ricin from an undercover FBI employee posing as a vendor on a website called Evolution. A New York pharmacist in a separate case was sentenced in January to 6 and a half years in prison for trying to buy ricin. Le’s sentencing is before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Le, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cr-0038. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Beaty and Ilan Graff. For Le: Patrick Brackley.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PfWVVC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
