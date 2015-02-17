Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

2:30 p.m. - The Court of Appeals in Albany will consider whether a state law requiring attorneys to maintain a New York office if they practice there but live in another state is unconstitutional. Ekaterina Schoenefeld, a New Jersey lawyer who practices in New York, claims the law violates the Privileges and Immunities Clause of the U.S. Constitution. A federal judge in 2010 agreed, and the 2nd Circuit last year asked the Court of Appeals to weigh in. The state says the law does not require physical office space but merely an address where a lawyer can be served with legal papers. The case is Schoenefeld v. State of New York, No. 39. For Schoenefeld: Pro se. For the state: Assistant Solicitor General Laura Etlinger.

