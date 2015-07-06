FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: July 6, 2015
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: July 6, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, July 7

9:00 a.m. - Irish drugmaker Amarin Pharma Inc, represented by prominent constitutional lawyer Floyd Abrams, will urge a federal judge to prevent the Food and Drug Administration from restricting the company’s ability to promote a fish-oil pill for an unapproved use. The company says the FDA’s ban on “off-label marketing” violates its free speech rights. The hearing is before District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan. The case is Amarin Pharma Inc v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-3588. For Amarin: Floyd Abrams of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. For the FDA: Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen London.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G2FcsM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
