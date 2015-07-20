FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: July 20, 2015
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: July 20, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, July 21

11:00 a.m. - A former managing director at mutual fund Praetorian Global is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to participating in a scam that defrauded investors of $13 million by falsely telling them their money had been put in coveted pre-IPO shares of Facebook Inc and Groupon Inc. Bradford Van Siclen pleaded guilty in 2012 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in building a case against fund manager John Mattera, who was sentenced last year to 11 years in prison. The sentencing is before District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Van Siclen, Southern District of New York, No. 1:12-cr-0005. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Parvin Moyne. For Van Siclen: Stephen Binhak of Greenberg Traurig.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Orhb5D

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
