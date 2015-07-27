FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: July 27, 2015
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: July 27, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, July 28

11:00 a.m. - Lawyers for the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority will urge a judge to overturn a jury verdict that awarded $218.5 million to 10 American families whose relatives were killed in shootings and bombings in Israel more than a decade ago. Attorneys for the families say if the damages are sustained, they would automatically triple to $655.5 million under a 1992 U.S. anti-terrorism law. The hearing is before U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan. The case is Sokolow v. Palestine Liberation Organization, Southern District of New York, No. 04-00397. For the plaintiffs: Robert Tolchin of the Berkman Law Office and Kent Yalowitz of Arnold & Porter. For the defendants: Gassan Baloul of Squire Patton Boggs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IB25eQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
