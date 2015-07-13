FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: July 13, 2015
#Westlaw News
July 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: July 13, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, July 13

9:30 a.m. - A high-ranking Republican state senator is set to face trial on a charge of lying to the FBI during an investigation into a business deal involving his son. Thomas Libous, the deputy majority leader in the New York Senate, had been under investigation for allegedly telling an unnamed law firm that it would have to “build a new wing” to handle all the extra business he would steer to the firm in exchange for hiring his son. The trial, which comes amid a string of corruption prosecutions of state lawmakers, is before U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains. The case is USA v. Libous, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-0440. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Perry Carbone. For Libous: Paul DerOhannesian.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HpXHJV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
