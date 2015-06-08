FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: June 8, 2015
June 8, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: June 8, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, June 8

2:30 p.m. - A former Merck & Co Inc finance analyst is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to participating in an insider trading scheme in which he passed tips about potential pharmaceutical mergers to a friend who worked at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Zachary Zwerko pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy and securities fraud, as part of a plea deal with the government. The sentencing is before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Post, Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-cr-0715. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edward Kim and Jessica Masella. For Zwerko: Jeffrey Denner.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HWh3pA

