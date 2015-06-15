Week Ahead in New York: June 15, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, June 15

9:30 a.m. - A Wall Street financier is scheduled to face trial on claims by a former staffer that he sexually harassed her and forced her to have sex. Benjamin Wey, CEO of New York Global Group, was sued last year by 25-year-old Hanna Bouveng of Sweden in a lawsuit that has garnered numerous headlines from the tabloid press. The trial is before District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan. The case is Bouveng v. NYG Capital LLC, Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-cv-5474. For Bouveng: David Ratner and Benedict Morelli of Morelli Ratner. For NYG and Wey: Glenn Colton of Dentons and Justin Sher of Sher Tremonte.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JT2Fmd