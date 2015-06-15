FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in New York: June 15, 2015
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 15, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: June 15, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, June 15

9:30 a.m. - A Wall Street financier is scheduled to face trial on claims by a former staffer that he sexually harassed her and forced her to have sex. Benjamin Wey, CEO of New York Global Group, was sued last year by 25-year-old Hanna Bouveng of Sweden in a lawsuit that has garnered numerous headlines from the tabloid press. The trial is before District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan. The case is Bouveng v. NYG Capital LLC, Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-cv-5474. For Bouveng: David Ratner and Benedict Morelli of Morelli Ratner. For NYG and Wey: Glenn Colton of Dentons and Justin Sher of Sher Tremonte.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JT2Fmd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.