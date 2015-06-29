FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: June 29, 2015
June 29, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: June 29, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, June 29

3 p.m. - The former chief executive of a New York-based foreign exchange investment firm is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to commodities fraud. Alex Ekdeshman, the CEO of Paramount Management LLC, admitted to soliciting more than $1.5 million dollars from over 100 investors, only to misappropriate the majority of those funds to pay for personal and business expenses. The sentencing is before District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Ekdeshman, Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-cr-0427. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Naftalis. For Ekdeshman: Ronald Fischetti.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kk1sos

