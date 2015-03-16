Week Ahead in New York: March 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, March 16

9:30 a.m. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency will take two of the world’s biggest banks to trial in a bid to recoup more than $1 billion over mortgage bonds sold to government-run mortgage finance companies ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. The suit against Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is one of the few government cases stemming from the crisis to reach trial. The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v. Nomura Holding America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-06201. For FHFA: Eric Bruce of Kobre & Kim and Justin Givens of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. For Nomura: David Tulchin of Sullivan & Cromwell. For RBS: Thomas Rice of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

