Week Ahead in New York: March 23, 2015
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: March 23, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, March 23

2 p.m. - The Court of Appeals in Albany will consider whether judges can block district attorneys from dropping prosecutions. Albany City Judge William Carter in 2012 threatened to issue a contempt order when District Attorney P. David Soares declined to submit any evidence against four Occupy protesters charged with disorderly conduct. A state judge and a midlevel appeals court, however, said DAs have broad discretion to drop or pursue cases. The case is Soares v. Carter, New York Court of Appeals, No. 70. For Carter: James Knox of Jones Hacker Murphy. For Soares: Albany Assistant District Attorney Christopher Horn. For the Occupy protesters: Mark Mishler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DNPm5A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
