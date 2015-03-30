Week Ahead in New York: March 30, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, March 30

9:30 a.m. - Two Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries will urge a U.S. judge to block rival drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline from using allegedly false advertising at the start of spring allergy season in the United States. The lawsuit by J&J units McNeil-PPC Inc and McNeil Consumer Healthcare accuses GSK of making unsupported claims about its allergy nasal spray Flonase at the expense of McNeil’s drugs Benadryl and Zyrtec. The hearing is before District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan. The case is McNeil-PPC Inc v. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare LP, Southern District of New York, No. 15-1866. For McNeil: Harold Weinberger and Eileen Patt of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. For GSK: Jay Lefkowitz of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ysdgwi