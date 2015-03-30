FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in New York: March 30, 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 30, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: March 30, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, March 30

9:30 a.m. - Two Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries will urge a U.S. judge to block rival drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline from using allegedly false advertising at the start of spring allergy season in the United States. The lawsuit by J&J units McNeil-PPC Inc and McNeil Consumer Healthcare accuses GSK of making unsupported claims about its allergy nasal spray Flonase at the expense of McNeil’s drugs Benadryl and Zyrtec. The hearing is before District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan. The case is McNeil-PPC Inc v. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare LP, Southern District of New York, No. 15-1866. For McNeil: Harold Weinberger and Eileen Patt of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. For GSK: Jay Lefkowitz of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ysdgwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.