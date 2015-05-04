Week Ahead in New York: May 4, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Thursday, May 7

9:30 a.m. - A former 10-term New York state assemblyman from Queens is expected to plead guilty to a felony after being charged with pocketing $40,000 in false travel vouchers. Democrat William Scarborough resigned this month after being charged in October, when prosecutors said he routinely reported trips to Albany on days that he never left New York City. The case is before District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Albany, New York. The case is USA v. Scarborough, Northern District of New York, No. 1:14-cr-0354. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Coffman. For Scarborough: E. Stewart Jones.

