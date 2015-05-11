FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in New York: May 11, 2015
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: May 11, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, May 11

11 a.m. - New York financier Lynn Tilton and her firm Patriarch Partners LLC will urge U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing a case accusing them of defrauding investors. Tilton says the SEC violated her due process rights by bringing its case through an in-house administrative proceeding, rather than in federal court where defendants have additional rights. The case is Tilton v. SEC, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-2472. For Tilton: David Zornow of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. For the SEC: Jean Lin of the U.S. Justice Department.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PBGl0e (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.