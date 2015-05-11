Week Ahead in New York: May 11, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, May 11

11 a.m. - New York financier Lynn Tilton and her firm Patriarch Partners LLC will urge U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing a case accusing them of defrauding investors. Tilton says the SEC violated her due process rights by bringing its case through an in-house administrative proceeding, rather than in federal court where defendants have additional rights. The case is Tilton v. SEC, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-2472. For Tilton: David Zornow of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. For the SEC: Jean Lin of the U.S. Justice Department.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.)