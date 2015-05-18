Week Ahead in New York: May 18, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, May 18

1:30 p.m. - BNY Mellon Corp will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a ruling in a high-stakes tax case by the Internal Revenue Service that ended in an $850 million loss for the bank. The BNY Mellon case was the first to go to trial since the IRS accused several U.S. banks of generating artificial foreign tax credits through loans with London-based Barclays PLC. The IRS challenged a $900 million tax benefit claimed by BNY Mellon that stemmed from a $1.5 billion loan from Barclays. The case is BNY Mellon Corp v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-704-cv. For BNY Mellon: Seth Waxman of Wilmer Hale. For the IRS: Gilbert Rothenberg of the Department of Justice.

