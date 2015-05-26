Week Ahead in New York: May 25, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

10:30 a.m. - A state judge will preside over an unprecedented hearing in which an animal rights group is seeking a writ of habeas corpus freeing two chimpanzees used in scientific research at a state university on Long Island. The hearing comes as the group, the Nonhuman Rights Project, is appealing two decisions tossing out similar cases on behalf of chimps in upstate New York. The hearing is before State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jaffe. The case is Nonhuman Rights Project v. Stanley, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 152736-2015. For the group: Steven Wise. For the university: Assistant Attorney General Christopher Coulston.

